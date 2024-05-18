Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 1,273,670 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,273,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,508,000. Veralto makes up approximately 1.3% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Veralto at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLTO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $99.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

