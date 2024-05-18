Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 43.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 359,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 108,878 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 595,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 104,406 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 59,919 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of HST traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,608,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,251. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.35%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Barclays upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

