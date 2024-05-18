Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $221.53 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 743,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,428 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises about 2.7% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $221,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Public Storage by 8.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 19.1% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Public Storage by 7.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.6 %

PSA stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

