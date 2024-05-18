Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.49 Million in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its position in HP by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,118 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in HP by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,941 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in HP by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 85,619 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. 4,618,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,210,837. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

