Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 82,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after purchasing an additional 58,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 939,820 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

