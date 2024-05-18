Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in LKQ by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,093,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,856. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.