Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.30. 2,208,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,564. The stock has a market cap of $393.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.14 and a 200-day moving average of $242.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $263.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

