Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Reduced by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $252.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.99. The stock has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,966 shares of company stock valued at $749,524 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

