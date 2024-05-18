Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 467 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. 2,898,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

