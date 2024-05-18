eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,094 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises approximately 1.8% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after buying an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in eBay by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in eBay by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in eBay by 17.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $175,451,000 after purchasing an additional 599,607 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. 4,607,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,551. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.