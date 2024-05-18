Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 153,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

