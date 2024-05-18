Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Quipt Home Medical from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ QIPT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,817. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $134.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

