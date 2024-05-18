Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,189 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 4.25% of Bright Minds Biosciences worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

Bright Minds Biosciences Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:DRUG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 11,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,878. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.