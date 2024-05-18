Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,593 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.75. 3,206,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,682. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $4,404,369 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

