Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.7% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,874,000 after acquiring an additional 134,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after buying an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,674,000 after buying an additional 109,653 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,607,000 after buying an additional 119,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,038. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

