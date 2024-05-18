Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.63. The stock had a trading volume of 635,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,640. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $254.65 and a 12 month high of $352.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

