Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers comprises 2.0% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of Cohen & Steers worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 104.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNS traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.31. 222,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,705. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.45. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 91.83%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $498,157.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,062.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $498,157.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $219,594.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,716.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,713. 47.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

