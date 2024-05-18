Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,901 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,901 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CF Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CF opened at $76.22 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

