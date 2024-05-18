Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 212.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $125.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.97. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.40%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.