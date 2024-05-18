Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,086 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 82,079 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,181,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.04.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

