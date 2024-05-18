Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.