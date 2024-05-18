Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.32 Million Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,062 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

