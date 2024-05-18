Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 69,097 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,097 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.94 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.93.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

