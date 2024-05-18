Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 9,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after buying an additional 3,366,106 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 29.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,624,000 after buying an additional 2,545,570 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,282,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

