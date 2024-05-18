Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.59 and last traded at $85.16. Approximately 1,480,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,048,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.72.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8,340.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,274 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

