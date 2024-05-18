MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Up 2.7%

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $502.00 and last traded at $501.64. 140,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 578,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

Get MSCI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.73.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.