Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.07 and last traded at $37.16. Approximately 137,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,031,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.