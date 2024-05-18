Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Up 0.5%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $39.09. 7,543,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 39,492,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $307.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 10,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 31,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

