Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Short Interest Update

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.64.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 140,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $12,922,174.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,470.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,030 shares of company stock valued at $22,629,937. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 17.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.79. 463,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,666. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $113.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

