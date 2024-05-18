Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 28.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 265.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 152,677 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 991,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Big Lots by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 117,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 99,011 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Price Performance

Shares of BIG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.70. 1,392,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $109.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 90.53%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.25.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

