ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Up 0.6%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $767.83 and last traded at $764.84. Approximately 251,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,207,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $760.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $156.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $747.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $725.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $7,860,589 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

