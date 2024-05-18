Short Interest in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Expands By 6.6%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARE stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $124.17. The stock had a trading volume of 486,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,372. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.60. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 474.77%.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,814,000 after buying an additional 156,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $2,086,085,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,674,000 after buying an additional 194,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

