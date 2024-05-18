Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Short Interest Up 6.7% in April

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,670,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 16,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,521,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,866. The firm has a market cap of $372.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

