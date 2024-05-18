InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Short Interest Update

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 336,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

IVT remained flat at $25.26 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 159,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. InvenTrust Properties has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.60, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.226 dividend. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 900.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

About InvenTrust Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 428.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 9.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

