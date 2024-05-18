Short Interest in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Grows By 6.1%

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OPENLANE

Insider Activity at OPENLANE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other OPENLANE news, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,288.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other OPENLANE news, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 16,018.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:KAR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 489,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. OPENLANE has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that OPENLANE will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.