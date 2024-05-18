Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRFree Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.32.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.76. 1,151,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

