Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Evercore ISI

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UAA. Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair lowered Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.45.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. 15,066,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,234,539. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 83,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Under Armour by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,219,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 174,159 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

