Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $554.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $540.00 to $554.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $630.53.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded up $10.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $621.10. 3,782,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $604.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

