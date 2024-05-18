Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. 15,066,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,234,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 119.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

