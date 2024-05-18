Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 0.3% Higher

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.91. 8,188,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 33,097,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after buying an additional 489,187 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after buying an additional 1,060,588 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $22,208,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,203,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 631,728 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

