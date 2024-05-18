Equity Investment Corp Sells 430,543 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Equity Investment Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,913,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430,543 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.88% of AGNC Investment worth $58,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 6,257,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,625,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

