Equity Investment Corp Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,022 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,594,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,732,000 after purchasing an additional 621,715 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,532,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332,222 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,326,000 after purchasing an additional 168,157 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,027,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,167. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. Wedbush decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

