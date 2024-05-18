Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.24

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 2673976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETRN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ETRN

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 38.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 24.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 159,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.