Equity Investment Corp Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Equity Investment Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,122,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,334 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $56,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,102,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,069,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,549,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,717,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,536,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,802,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,327 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,020,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,663,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

