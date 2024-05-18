Equity Investment Corp Acquires 5,817 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $45,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,112. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

