Equity Investment Corp Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 797,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,697. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

