Equity Investment Corp Has $34.69 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Equity Investment Corp cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,727 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.17% of PPL worth $34,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 13,891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,237,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,624,000 after acquiring an additional 592,279 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,850,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,405,000 after acquiring an additional 45,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,678,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

PPL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,971,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,696. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

