7,511 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 17,744,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,811,004. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

