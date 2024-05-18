Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 745.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 120,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $219,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 13.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 211,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,345 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,965. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,534,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,488,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

