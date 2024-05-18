American National Bank Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

American National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 408.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after buying an additional 47,543 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period.

FCOM stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 36,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,939. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

